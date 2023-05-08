Santa Barbara Airport launches Sunflower program for those with hidden disabilities

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Airport is joining 200 other airports across the world participating in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program.

This program enables people with varied disabilities, especially non-visible ones, to access the support they need as they travel.

Interested participants can voluntarily wear a Sunflower lanyard, or other Sunflower branded item, to discreetly indicate they may need extra help or time.

Airport staff are trained to recognize the Sunflower symbol and the lanyards will be made available free of charge for travelers. To request a lanyard online, a form is available at https://flysba.com/sunflower.

“The Santa Barbara Airport staff work every day to ensure the safety and ease of travel for all passengers. It is our goal to be innovative and forward thinking in how we can better serve our passengers that may have diverse accessibility needs. By participating in the Sunflower program passengers that may need just a little extra help can travel more easily knowing our staff are trained and ready to support them," said Santa Barbara Airport Director Christopher Hastert.

The Santa Barbara Airport already has an Alpha Resource Center, an organization empowering and assisting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities for the past 70 years, on site.