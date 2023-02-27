Firefighters urge residents to learn from recent fire mishap at Montecito Fire Station

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.—The recent storms, snow, and overall cold weather are causing residents to increase their usage of heating lamps, fireplaces, and heaters.

Increased usage of heating equipment comes with inherent risks--risks that Montecito firefighters are no strangers to.

Fire safety experts have tips for how residents can stay safe and prevent fires during this time, as they have experienced fire emergencies firsthand.

At around 7:20 pm on duty fire fighters at Montecito Fire Station 2 smelled smoke in the building of the 2300 hundred block of Sycamore Canyon Road.

Firefighters inside said the smoke filled the first and second floors.

Ultimately, the fire was controlled and extinguished quickly.

Cold Springs Road near Sycamore Canyon Road shut down to allow firefighters through to help put out the fire.

According to the Montecito Fire Department 40 firefighters responded to the call, including those from the Montecito, Carpinteria, Summerland, Santa Barbara City, and Santa Barbara County fire departments.

No injuries were reported and no firefighters had to be evacuated.

Montecito Fire Station is actively setting arrangements for temporary housing for the firefighters in the station.

Emergency services will not be affected for the local community.