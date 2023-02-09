One person killed in car crash on Hwy 101 in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, Calif. - The fatal car collision happened around 2 this morning on the state street off ramp on the southbound side of the highway.
One male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Santa Barbara county fire says a Hyundai sedan slammed into a steel pole.
One lane of the 101 was shut down while crews cleared the debris. All lanes are now open.
FatalityVehicleAccident: HWY 101 SB at State St. off-ramp, SB. Hyundai sedan collided/major impact with large reinforced steel pole. Solo male driver/pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics(age unknown). Single SB lane open. Cause under investigation w/CHP. CT 2am pic.twitter.com/d3PHHaLppp— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) February 9, 2023