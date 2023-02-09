Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
New
today at 3:45 am
Published 3:48 am

One person killed in car crash on Hwy 101 in Santa Barbara

SBCFIRE

Santa Barbara, Calif. - The fatal car collision happened around 2 this morning on the state street off ramp on the southbound side of the highway.

One male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Santa Barbara county fire says a Hyundai sedan slammed into a steel pole.

One lane of the 101 was shut down while crews cleared the debris. All lanes are now open.
Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT

Sandy Chávez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content