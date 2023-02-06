Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Arthritis Foundation’s Chinese New Year Dinner raised $43,370 for arthritis research

Arthritis Foundation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The Arthritis Foundation hosted its 12th Annual Chinese New Year Dinner on Jan. 28 where 120 attendees raised $43,370 to aid research into the affliction.

Patient advocate, professional speaker and author Amye Leong said, "the event brings attention to the fact that arthritis impacts nearly 60 million people in America today and is the #1 cause of long-term disability for today’s employees, families, and employers."

The ten course Chinese dinner personally prepared by Chef Peter Chen, owner of China Pavilion in Santa Barbara, joined an auction as part of the evening's fundraising events.

“We were so fortunate to have such a great honoree and all-star auction, with artwork from Ralph Waterhouse, Kerrie Smith and a host of fun items, including baked goods for a year from Co-Chair Karen Gallivan,” said Arthritis Foundation Senior Executive, Mark Rieck.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

