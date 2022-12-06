Classic and retro holiday attire on the racks at a unique Santa Barbara pop-up

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you are looking for that classic look or a retro Christmas sweater, a new holiday pop-up boutique is now open in Santa Barbara.



Hundreds of clothing items for men and women are for sale in what's called "Sarah's Groovy Vintage."



It is now located inside the former site if the Magic Castle Cabaret next to the bird refuge on Los Patos way.



The selections came from collections that began more than 20 years ago.

The racks are full of unique gowns, dresses, tops, shirts, sweaters and gloves.



Owner Sarah Anticouni says "we've got them covered. we have anything for a black tie event, if you need a ballroom gown, if you need a fancy sparkly men's jacket or an ugly Christmas sweater, we got you covered".

The boutique has items that might remind you of a Christmas in the past.

Some were also brought here from Hollywood.



"It is going to be a show stopper. You are not going to be wearing something that ten other people are going to be wearing . Chances are it's one of a kind ," said Anticouni.



The store is open every day except Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday through Thursday it is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday and Saturday it is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.