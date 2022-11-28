Giving Tuesday gives nonprofits a boost during the holiday season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will be taking calls if someone has questions and they have a website, too that can help people on Giving Tuesday.

CEO Barbara Robertson said they looking forward to receiving scholarship donations at a time when they are encouraging students to go online and fill out a scholarship applications before the nonprofits January 15th deadline.

Giving Tuesday is marking it's 10th anniversary this year.

After Black Friday and Cyber Monday it serves as a reminder that people can give time, money or things for resale that go to charities of their choice.

Teddy Bear Foundation spokeswoman Kirsten Stuart said there are more nonprofits per capita in Santa Barbara than anywhere in the world.

She likes to remind students looking for community services hours that if they can't find something here, they aren't looking hard enough.

"In this town there are so many choices for how many nonprofits you can support, " said Stuart, " I personally think Teddy Bear Foundation is a wonderful one, but if not Teddy Bear, donate to any organization in town, they are fantastic and Giving Tuesday is such an important day for all of us in the nonprofit world."

Miss Daisy Consignment and Auction recently received an entire Padaro Lane estate with the money raised going to Lotus Land.

Owner Glenn Novak said the people who donate pick the charity.

He said that shows there are other ways to give.

We will give you more Giving Tuesday ideas on News Channel 3 tonight.