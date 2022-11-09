Heavy rain Tuesday doesn’t make up for the months of drought

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The powerful bursts of rain Tuesday, at times, swamping streets on the Central Coast, has not changed water supply issues.

The level at Cachuma Lake is about 32 percent of capacity today, where it was last week.

Several storms in a row, with significant saturation, will begin a runoff and move that number back up. For now, it isn't enough rain, only the beginning.

The totals include 3.19 inches on San Marcos Pass, 1.33 inches in Santa Ynez , and 1.42 inches in downtown Santa Barbara.

At the peak of the rain Tuesday, parklets were overrun by rain in downtown Santa Barbara. Some came apart and moved down the street.

Others diverted water into the main section of the street or over the curbs.

The city of Santa Barbara has been concerned about the parklets and storm water runoff and this was a test of that issue.

The downtown area, in intense rain, did not handle it well.

Other areas including the Funk Zone were swamped on streets including Anacapa and Yanonali.

The Riviera had "rivers" of water coming down according to residents.

Debris clean up with heavy equipment began while the rain was still failing Tuesday afternoon. One effort was to clear out clogged drains, and related pipes.

At East Beach two boats came ashore and a third was out of control in the storm, but the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol was on the scene and got a rope on it for a tow into the harbor.

In the early morning hours, an intense hail storm formed downtown and on the Mesa, hitting so hard, many residents work up and went outside to see pea-sized pellets on the ground. Some took photos and posted to social media.

