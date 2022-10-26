Lake Los Carneros Footbridge replacement project estimated to cost over $2 million

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Goleta announced Wednesday that it is looking at options to replace the Lake Los Carneros Footbridge, which could cost "well over $2 million," according to city officials.

Officials closed the footbridge in 2020 after an independent engineer conducted a structural assessment, determining that the bridge should remain closed for all operational and service usage.

The assessment also determined that the bridge should be demolished and removed due to the significant level of decay, according to Goleta officials.

Now, the city said that Goleta's Public Works Department is putting together a team to create various designs for a replacement bridge will be developed for the community's feedback, and seek regulatory agency permits for removal of the 30 plus year old bridge.

Significant levels of rot in the wooden footbridge supports require demolition of the existing structure. PC: City of Goleta

City officials said they estimate the removal of the bridge to cost over $500,000, and the replacement of the bridge to cost well over $2 million.

"Lake Los Carneros is one of the City’s premier open spaces and the footbridge provided generations of Goletans inspiring opportunities to observe wildlife in their natural habitat," said City of Goleta Parks and Open Space Manager George Thomson.

"The City is balancing a variety of high-priority programs and projects in our parks and open space system," said Thomson. "Removing the rotted bridge, while protecting the sensitive wetland habitats, is the initial phase of this project. As bridge replacement designs are developed in 2023, we look forward to collaborating with the community to ensure the new bridge is compatible with our limited funding, can be easily maintained, and will provide the next generation a window into the wonders of Lake Los Carneros."

For questions or concerns, the city said to please contact George Thomson, Parks and Open Space Manager, at gthomson@cityofgoleta.org or 805-961-7578.