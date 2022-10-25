Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Published 12:25 pm

5.1 earthquake shakes San Jose Tuesday causing no damage to area so far

BAY AREA, Calif.– A 5.1 earthquake 12 miles east of San Jose shook the bay area at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday.

There have been no reports of any damage. The earthquake did have a 5.1 magnitude with a following 3.1 aftershock.

The National Weather Service identified the epicenter of the quake was south of Mount Hamilton in the hills east of San Jose.

Santa Barbara residents wouldn't have been impacted by the force of the earthquake. San Francisco would feel light shaking.

