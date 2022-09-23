Goleta Lemon Festival returns on Saturday, Sunday at Girsh Park

GOLETA, Calif. – The Goleta Lemon Festival returns to Girsh Park on Saturday and Sunday for two days of all things citrus after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

The festival will feature over 80 booths from local non-profit organizations, lemony foods and beverages, accessories, hats, and souvenirs. The American Riviera Main Stage will also host live musicians and bands, with genres ranging from rock, country, blues, and R&B, with local favorite Area 51 headlining.

Visitors can purchase an all-inclusive activity wristband for endless rides and games, such as archery tag, inflatable bubbles, and obstacle courses. There will also be a pie-eating contest.

The festival will also feature the largest interactive display of fire, police, and emergency services in the county at ExxonMobil Safety Street where residents can meet the people who help keep them safe.

On Saturday, the festival will feature the 15th annual Goleta Fall Classic Show, showcasing a variety of classic cars ranging from Corvettes and Camaros to trucks and pick-ups to motorcycles and bikes.

The festival is organized by the South Coast Chamber of Commerce, which serves the area from Goleta to Carpinteria.