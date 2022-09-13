Christopher Hastert appointed new Airport Director of Santa Barbara Airport

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The City of Santa Barbara has appointed Christopher Hastert as the new Airport Director for the Santa Barbara Airport on Monday.

Hastert brings 30 years of experience in airport management and as a pilot to the job with a start date of Oct. 3.

Hastert expressed his confidence in fulfilling his goals for a better airport after the appointment to the position at Monday's city council meeting.

“Providing a convenient, stress-free travel experience for our passengers, promoting the welfare and success of the general aviation community, all while minimizing impacts on neighboring areas, are my key goals and objectives.”

City Administrator Rebecca Bjork is confident in the choice of Hastert out of 42 possible applicants for the job.

“Mr. Hastert’s experience demonstrates strong leadership, business and communications skills, as well as a focus on positively engaging with the community. We are pleased that he will be bringing those skills to the Santa Barbara Airport in this complex role,” Bjork said.