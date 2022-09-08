Local journalists reflect on the honor of meeting Queen Elizabeth II and covering her visits to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local residents mourned with the people of England on Thursday following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Those who had the honor of covering her royal duties, both across the pond and here at home, were especially moved.

"I cannot believe that she's no longer with us but I'm greatly honored that I was allowed to cover her," said Montecito-based journalist, Richard Mineards.

The longtime royal watcher became emotional while reflecting on the 45 years he's covered the beloved queen and the royal family.

He alluded to the possibility of a broken heart.

"I think the death of her husband, Prince Phillip in April last year to whom she'd been married 77 years, had its impact."

Mineards said England will observe ten official days of mourning. The British Royal Train will travel to Edinburgh where the monarch will lie in state in Holy House in Balmoral, then taken to St. Charles Cathedral in Edinburgh for another lying in state, so the people of Scotland can mourn her.

The Royal Train will then travel to Buckingham Palace in London. Another lying in state will take place in the Houses of Parliament.

"The royal children will stand around the coffin for an hour or so, so the public can see them," said Mineards. "Charles, Edward, Anne and Andrew."

After the official funeral at Westminster Abby, where the queen was crowned in 1952 and married the late Prince Philip in 1947, the coffin will be taken to St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle and lowered into the crypt below, beside her husband, and laid to rest.

"It's a wonderful place to rest and certainly her parents, George the V and the Queen Mother, are buried there. So, I think she'll be back with her family," said Mineards.

Mineards is hopeful that the official funeral will be a time of healing between the queen's two estranged grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry. He speculated what the future of the monarch will look like under the reign of the queen's eldest son, King Charles III.

"I think we'll have a much more trimmed down royal family. Charles had stated that he'd like to see all the spending cut back because that offends a lot of people in Britain."

Her death will be felt, worldwide.

"I think the queen saved the monarchy and in doing so, saved the alliance," said Lou Cannon.

The renown journalist who covered politics for the Washington Post for nearly three decades, also had the honor of meeting Queen Elizabeth and covering her visit to Santa Barbara in 1983.

(Courtesy: Reagan Library)

"That was really a harrowing visit," said Cannon. "Roads washed out, they had to switch from limousines to SUV's to get her to the Reagan Ranch. She said, 'We've exported many things to the U.S. I didn't realized we imported our weather.'"

Cannon called Queen Elizabeth an "enduring symbol."

Mineards was born the year Queen Elizabeth was crowned and he said that she will always hold a special place in his heart.

"She was unique. She was an extraordinary woman and she reigned for 70 years. And, we'll never have another monarch in the years to come like her."