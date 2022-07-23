Groovin in the Grove Classic Car Show & Shine benefits Veterans

GOLETA, Calif.-Classic cars hit on road on Saturday to attend the 2022 Groovin in the Grove Classic Car Show & Shine.

The Santa Barbara Elks Lodge puts on the show to benefit the Elks Veterans Support Programs.

Some of the cars on display, off N. Kellogg Ave. in Goleta, had patriotic interiors and a war time history.

Dennis Beebe brought his 1942 Ford. He said Ford made them during WWII.

Visitors had a chance to check out custom plates, and cool hood ornaments.

One of the most unique cars on display uses propellers.

Scrap book photos show why it's called an Amphicar.

After looking under hoods, without kicking tires, judges handed out trophies

Tom Jevens won the Exalted Ruler's Award.

"It is a real honor, there are some absolutely fantastic cars here. It is a real treat to get to win," said Jevens.

Richard Swain's 1947 Mustang Model 2 motorcycle won a trophy, too.

He said he couldn't believe it won.

The winners will enjoy their bragging rights until next year.