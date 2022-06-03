Firefighters respond to structure fire at Senior Center Thrift Shop in Buellton

BUELLTON, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a structure fire at the Senior Center Thrift Shop on Highway 246 on Friday morning in Buellton, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

County Fire said that the call time for this fire was 11:39 a.m.

Multiple units have responded to the scene, and County Fire spokesperson Daniel Bertucelli said more information will be provided most likely within the hour.

Stay tuned for updates.