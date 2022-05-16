Experts say Depp / Heard trial can be triggering for victims

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-As the Johnny Depp -Amber Heard Trial plays out people in the business of helping domestic violence and dating abuse victims are speaking out.

The founder of What Is Love that helps teens and young adults said social media is blowing up with opinions that often shame victims.

But Christy Stillwell said the trial is a way to raise awareness about red flags.

"So a few red flags; some examples would be a person who is really jealous, and really possessive and wants to know where you are at all times, or is going to ask questions like are you going to wear that or who are you going to be hanging out with tonight, " said Stillwell.

The Executive Directer of Domestic Violence Solutions Marilyn Simon-Gersuk said watching can be triggering.

She said it's not okay to be "team Depp or team Heard!"

"When they are watching this trial they have to realize that both sides could be victims you don't know what happened in someone's home and both people got hurt. You can't place blame on just the one side and they should not be made into a spectacle. It is people's real lives and people are being hurt emotionally and physically, it is not okay."

She is concerned about the jokes being made by comedians including Chris Rock and the latest opening skit on Saturday Night Live.

"For them to see it be made a joke of on television and to hear comedians make jokes about domestic violence, yesterday someone said to me 'I'll just slap them around' nope-we don't make those kind of jokes," said Simon-Gersuk.

Shelters have been busy.

"Our shelters are full. We are getting calls off the hook these days. Our crisis line is ringing a lot. There are so many people in need, and we are trying to help as many as we can and we are here for everybody so we want people to know [they can] call the crisis line even if you just want information because you are not ready to do something, you just want to know what is there for you as a resource in the futures."

For more information visit whatisloveteens.org or dvsolutions.org

