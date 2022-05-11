Special hygiene kits donated to students in need to help them with essentials

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Education Foundation (SBEF) has partnered with the non-profit Adam's Angels group to help students in need with hygiene kits.



The SBEF has the We Care program, with the goal of caring for staff and students of the SB School District.

Already gift cards has gone out to teachers and staff, and the current phase is focused on students with unmet needs.

One of the top concerns is personal hygiene products for low-income or homeless children.

On Mother's Day morning, a group of volunteers packed the first 200 kits in colorful bags that are now ready for distribution. Adam’s Angels is calling the campaign “Kits4Kids”.

The SBEF says this is one of the top needs for students at all levels as part of their day to day wellness.

Adam's Angels has been in the forefront of response actions in the community during the COVID crisis and beyond with a weekly program, mainly for adults, to help those in need with clothing, food, and toiletries.

The kid bags will go to elementary, middle and high school students through the We Care program.

The hygiene kits will be placed into “We Care” closets at each school site, along with additional items that students may need such as clothing, bus passes, grocery gift cards, and other essential items. The closets will be replenished as supplies run low, by both SBEF and Adam’s Angels.

Each kit will have items including soap, toothpaste, tooth brushes, deodorant, shampoo, brushes and nail clippers.

Adam's Angels is seeking donations to continue this program on an ongoing basis.

To move several large containers full of the personal kits, transportation was provided by a donated Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from Leo Bunnin of Bunnin Chevrolet in Santa Barbara.

Financial contributions can be made through Adam's Angeles or purchased with a special link on Amazon. https://www.adamsangels-sb.org/kits4kids

To contribute towards all other aspects of the “We Care” campaign, please contact Eryn Shugart (eryn@santabarbaraeducation.org), Donor Advisement Officer at Santa Barbara Education Foundation (https://sbefoundation.org).