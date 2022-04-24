Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
First responders and helicopter assistance rescue dehydrated hiker from Los Padres National Forest

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A hiker in distress was rescued by a helicopter hoist in Los Padres National Forest on Saturday night, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

County Fire spokesperson Daniel Bertucelli said that the station received a call just before 10:00 p.m. of hiker suffering from dehydration in the Hurricane Deck area of the forest.

As of 10:00 p.m. Saturday, County Fire said the helicopter was on the Hurricane Deck with hoist deployment for the hiker.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as updates come in to the station.

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

