First responders and helicopter assistance rescue dehydrated hiker from Los Padres National Forest

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A hiker in distress was rescued by a helicopter hoist in Los Padres National Forest on Saturday night, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

County Fire spokesperson Daniel Bertucelli said that the station received a call just before 10:00 p.m. of hiker suffering from dehydration in the Hurricane Deck area of the forest.

Helicopter Hoist Rescue. SBCASU w/ SBC FFPM’s enroute to locate and hoist hiker suffering from dehydration. Hiker is in the Hurricane Deck area of the LPNF. — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) April 24, 2022

As of 10:00 p.m. Saturday, County Fire said the helicopter was on the Hurricane Deck with hoist deployment for the hiker.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as updates come in to the station.