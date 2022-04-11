Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Published 10:47 pm

Power outage in Montecito due to strong winds and large fallen tree

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Montecito Fire and California Highway Patrol responded to a power outage in Montecito on Monday night, according to CHP.

Montecito Fire said the power outage was caused by the strong winds pushing a large Eucalyptus tree to fall onto power lines near the intersection of Hot Springs Rd and Olive Mill Rd. in front of Casa Dorinda.

As of 10:30 p.m., Southern California Edison is en route to assist removing the tree from the power lines, and CHP will direct traffic around the area while the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as updates come in.

