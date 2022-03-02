SBIFF Opening Night balances British comedy with solidarity for Ukraine

SANTA BARBARA Calif. - Wednesday's Opening Night of the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) brought throngs of people out to the Arlington Theatre, in-person, for the first time in two years.

Crews set up barriers lining the way to the red carpet while fans waited patiently nearby, some for hours, to catch a glimpse of stardom.

(Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

"I'm hoping to see Sally Hawkins and Mark Rylance but I don't know," said Debbie Price, a local resident.

Price said she's been coming to the popular festival for more than 30 years. She is really hoping to see two of her favorite directors Thursday night, Kenneth Branagh and Steven Spielberg.

By 7:00 p.m. the spotlight shined on filmmakers from around the world and city leaders, all walking side by side on the red carpet. One local filmmaker, Isaac Hernandez de Lipa, walked with crutches.

(Courtesy: Janet Rowse)

"The film festival is nothing but a positive. Great way to get into the new year," said Randy Rowse, Santa Barbara's Mayor.

"It's great to be back," said actress and filmmaker, Leslie Zemeckis. "It's my third film. Just to be able to attend and be open with people is great."

The steeple high above Santa Barbara's largest movie theater beamed yellow and blue, in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Roger Durling, SBIFF's Executive Director, initiated the change in lighting.

"They'll be beaming tonight and for the next 10 nights. And, we'll be linking our website and page so people can donate to Direct Relief International," said Durling.

The majority of filmmakers said the local show of solidarity felt right. Some in the crowd held signs opposing Vladamir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"My heart is so heavy for what's happening to the people of Ukraine," said Paul Forster, a Santa Barbara resident and teacher.

"Here, too, I feel like we're very welcome and having the Ukrainian flag (lighted steeple) brought me to tears," said Oksana Yakushko, a Santa Barbara resident.

Yakushko is from Ukraine and has family living in Kyiv. Forster said he, too, has Ukrainian heritage.

Many said kicking off the 10 day festival with a comedy, "Phantom of the Open," was the perfect balance.

The film is based on a true story about an unrelenting optimist-turned-folk-hero who qualified to play in the British Open in the mid-70s, despite never having played a round of golf in his life.

The message -- chase your dreams and swing high.

This year's festival highlights 48 world premieres and 95 U.S. premieres from 54 countries for the next 10 days.