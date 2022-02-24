Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Firefighters respond to rescue call for fallen mountain biker down 100-200 feet from trail

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said it responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a fallen mountain biker down 100 to 200 feet from Tunnel Trail.

Tunnel Trail is located off of El Camino Cielo, near Gibraltar Road.

SBC Fire Spokesperson Daniel Bertucelli said firefighters are on the scene with other first responder help, attempting to access the patient.

As of 10:07 p.m., a Ventura Helicopter will hoist and transport the patient to La Cumbre Junior High, where an ambulance will pick up and bring the patient to Cottage Hospital.

Updates will be provided as more information comes in.

