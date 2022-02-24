Firefighters respond to rescue call for fallen mountain biker down 100-200 feet from trail

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said it responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a fallen mountain biker down 100 to 200 feet from Tunnel Trail.

Tunnel Trail is located off of El Camino Cielo, near Gibraltar Road.

SBC Fire Spokesperson Daniel Bertucelli said firefighters are on the scene with other first responder help, attempting to access the patient.

Mountain Biker rescue. SBC on scene with assistance from VTA helo and SBSO SAR for a mtn biker off the trail and down 100-200 feet. Crews are attempting to access pt. Will advise as info comes in. — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) February 25, 2022

As of 10:07 p.m., a Ventura Helicopter will hoist and transport the patient to La Cumbre Junior High, where an ambulance will pick up and bring the patient to Cottage Hospital.

VTA County C-4 will be hoisting pt soon and transporting to La Cumbre Jr High. There, an ambulance will pick up pt and bring to SBCH. — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) February 25, 2022

Updates will be provided as more information comes in.