Brasil Arts Cafe on State Street announces it is closing, last event scheduled for Feb. 27

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Brasil Arts Cafe announced Sunday that the business is closing after almost nine years of serving home cooked Brazilian food, drinks and açai bowls on State Street in Santa Barbara.

The cafe will officially close its business on Feb. 27.

Owners Daniel and Jennifer Yoshimi said they have been amazed by how many residents have rallied around them over the last few weeks, coming to try new specials in hopes of helping the Brazilian establishment stay open.

Daniel Yoshimi said the Brasil Arts Cafe is not only Santa Barbara's only Brazilian restaurant, but it has also served as a hub for the arts and one of the remaining alternative musical and performance venues in the city.

The 1200 square foot studio hosted space for dance companies such as Vanessa Isaac’s Hip Brazil and Samba School, Panzumo, La Boheme Dance Troupe, Hip Hop with Harout, West African Dance with Leida, Capoeira Sul da Bahia, Zumba with Brady Hill and many others.

"Thank you for so many years of joy," said Yoshimi.

The Brasil Arts Cafe will host its last event on Feb. 27 with 11:00 a.m. West African class with live drumming, Capoeira demonstration and at 2:00 p.m. Live Brazilian Music with Teka.

