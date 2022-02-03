Nick Rail’s ‘Keep the Beat Instrument Drive’ changes the tune for kids in need

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A partnership between Nick Rail Music and the Santa Barbara Education Foundation is now in its 20th year, raising funds and collecting instruments for local school children.

The low-key and popular campaign is a way to encourage and celebrate a love of music among kids and pre-teens in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Folks cleaning out closets and garages who come across a flute, guitar, trumpet or any instrument -- no matter how large or small -- that's just collecting dust are asked to donate it, if they're ready to part with the piece.

"Any instrument. We see everything from violins, trumpets to lap harps and everything you can think of," said Laura Penrose, President and Owner of Nick Rail Music. "We go through them, we help repair them and then give them back to the Santa Barbara Education Foundation where they donate them to kids in need for their school programs. It's a great organization."

Nick Rail Music at the corner of De La Vina Street and Vernon Road is the drop-off spot. Visitors will find a collection box inside the shop. As of late Thursday morning, a lone flute sat at the bottom.

Local 99.9 KTYD radio station is also involved in the campaign, hitting the airwaves for support, throughout the month of February.

According to the Santa Barbara Education Foundation website, more than 1,700 instruments have been collected over the years through this campaign.