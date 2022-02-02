Wharf Wednesday in celebration of Stearns Wharf’s 150 birthday
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Wednesday, February 2 kicked off Wharf Wednesday in celebration of Stearns Wharf's 150th birthday.
Mother Nature celebrated the occasion, too, delivering a gorgeous ocean view for those strolling through the shops and restaurants lining the wooden structure.
Local wharf merchants are offering specials on the first Wednesday of each month, all year long.
A lone guitarist was making music at lunchtime, entertaining passersby. Later in the day, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., the Paradise Kings are slated to perform.
"The Paradise Kings play a variety of cover and original material that includes rock, blues, and a few swing tunes that will make you want to dance!" said Chris Bell, Waterfront Department Public Information Officer. "Bring the kids or a date, have dinner or drinks, stroll the shops, take in the sunset and you’ve got the makings for a memorable evening. Mark your calendar now and come listen to some great music on the most picturesque stage in the world!"
Two sisters visiting from Agoura Hills told News Channel 3-12 that Stearns Wharf is their go-to spot on the coast.
"It's just the ambience, being out in the fresh air, absolutely gorgeous here and it just gives you a great feeling. I love it," said Peg Campbell.
Check for upcoming wharf events happening throughout the year. And, mark your calendar for Saturday, October 8 for the big Stearns Wharf anniversary bash.
