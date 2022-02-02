Wharf Wednesday in celebration of Stearns Wharf’s 150 birthday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Wednesday, February 2 kicked off Wharf Wednesday in celebration of Stearns Wharf's 150th birthday.

Mother Nature celebrated the occasion, too, delivering a gorgeous ocean view for those strolling through the shops and restaurants lining the wooden structure.

(Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

Local wharf merchants are offering specials on the first Wednesday of each month, all year long.

A lone guitarist was making music at lunchtime, entertaining passersby. Later in the day, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., the Paradise Kings are slated to perform.

"The Paradise Kings play a variety of cover and original material that includes rock, blues, and a few swing tunes that will make you want to dance!" said Chris Bell, Waterfront Department Public Information Officer. "Bring the kids or a date, have dinner or drinks, stroll the shops, take in the sunset and you’ve got the makings for a memorable evening. Mark your calendar now and come listen to some great music on the most picturesque stage in the world!"

Two sisters visiting from Agoura Hills told News Channel 3-12 that Stearns Wharf is their go-to spot on the coast.

"It's just the ambience, being out in the fresh air, absolutely gorgeous here and it just gives you a great feeling. I love it," said Peg Campbell.

Check for upcoming wharf events happening throughout the year. And, mark your calendar for Saturday, October 8 for the big Stearns Wharf anniversary bash.