California State Parks starts general planning process for El Capitán, Refugio State beaches and Gaviota State Park

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – California State Parks announced it is developing an update to its General Plan for the future of El Capitán and Refugio State beaches, as well as Gaviota State Park.

State Parks said this General Plan was adopted in 1979 to include a thorough inventory of wildlife, historic, and archeological assets and the parks’ natural features and facilities, as well as an outline of issues and concerns to address.

The department said this new update will include recommendations for protecting significant resources, modernizing park infrastructure, adapting to climate change impacts and providing sustainable recreational opportunities for all visitors.

"All three parks have experienced many changes since the original General Plans were adopted, and the guidance provided in the 1979 plans is now outdated," noted State Parks.

The department said "ongoing damage from severe storms, impending sea-level-rise and other climate change impacts, aging infrastructure, significant acquisition of new property, high-recreation demand, and the need to protect natural, cultural, and recreational resources all contribute to the need for updated plans that reflect the current realities of these three park units."

Organizers said this General Plan updating process is now underway, expected to be completed within two years.

“This comprehensive planning effort is a tremendous opportunity to assess long-standing challenges, develop thoughtful management strategies, and maximize opportunities to engage park visitors and the community,” said Channel Coast District Superintendent Dena Bellman. “This effort will highlight these iconic coastal park’s significant natural and cultural resources and diverse recreational opportunities that demonstrate their unique value to the California State Park System and its visitors."

For more information, click here.