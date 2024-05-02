Police arrest 22-year-old Lompoc gang member, find “ghost gun”

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Police Department reported officers arrested a 22-year-old documented gang member on Thursday morning and found a ghost gun amidst the arrest.

Detectives attempted to contact this 22-year-old Lompoc man when they were conducting a follow-up investigation in the 200 block of N. D Street, but the man fled on foot and LPD said he was witnessed grabbing at his waistband.

The 22-year-old disappeared into an alley while being chased by detectives, but then LPD said further investigation revealed he was hiding in a nearby occupied dwelling.

Once law enforcement had the area surrounded, they ordered the Lompoc man out of hiding and arrested him without incident, according to LPD.

When detectives retraced the path the 22-year-old ran, they found a "ghost gun," a non-serialized 9 mm privately manufactured firearm.

Officers booked the man at the Lompoc Police Department jail without bail.