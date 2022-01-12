Racial Equity Fund of Santa Barbara County open for project proposals

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Fund for Santa Barbara introduced a new program that looks to invest in and strengthen organizations that address anti-racism through systems change strategies in the county.

The Racial Equity Fund of Santa Barbara County (REFSBC) said it's an initiative that came directly from grassroots organizing by local Black Female leaders who demanded that the county invest in the Black community.

According to REFSBC, the county Board of Supervisors set aside $500,000 to address local equity issues, distributing roughly half of the funds to the Fund for Santa Barbara's participatory grant-making process.

The Fund for Santa Barbara said it aims to build capacity, expand and/or stabilize historically marginalized, minority led organizations in the county. The new program, REFSBC, aims to effect the culture and policy for systemic change.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Fund for Santa Barbara said REFSBC opened requests for proposals from the community. The program listed requirements for eligibility:

Must be a historically oppressed, marginalized and underrepresented-led group Must support community members directly harmed by the racist policies and marginalized by systemic racism Must include as a core mission the goal of addressing systemic racism Projects must take place in the County of Santa Barbara Have a Tax ID Number, Employer Identification Number (EIN), or a fiscal sponsor Have an organizational bank account (or a fiscal sponsor)

REFSBC said they will accept proposals until Feb. 11. Click here to apply.

For more information, REFSBC said they will hold a Grant Application Workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. through Zoom. Click here to register.