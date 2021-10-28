Sheriff’s office identifies Santa Barbara man who died several hours after moped crash

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A man who collapsed and later died several hours after being involved in a moped crash has been identified by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, 53-year-old Manuel Zarzoso Sanvictores Jr. of Santa Barbara died early Sunday morning, just hours after he and a friend were involved in a moped crash.

The Santa Barbara Police Department said Sanvictores and a friend were riding mopeds around midnight on the 900 block of North Hope Avenue when they crashed into each other.

Both men appeared to be uninjured and continued riding. Later that night, Sanvictores condition worsened and he collapsed in his bathroom at his home on Broadmoor Plaza. Paramedics treated him, but he died on scene.

The sheriff's office said Thursday that the crash appears to be directly related to his death.

California guidelines deem any death as a result of injuries suffered in a crash that occurred within the last 30 days is considered a fatal collision.

The crash remains under investigation.