New committee looks at the future of downtown Santa Barbara and its promenade

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new 15-member committee has been seated to review and create recommendations for downtown Santa Barbara, and especially its new, but still temporary, promenade.

That featured sections of downtown is in the core of an 11 block footprint the committee is looking at stretching from the State Street underpass at Highway 101 up to Sola Street.

The promenade was created as an emergency response during the first wave of the COVID -19 pandemic as a way to provide outside seating for restaurants and other space for retail store to accommodate customers when there were inside restrictions.

There were guidelines to follow but the big picture look at what has happened, what works, and how this fits in to existing plans that were already in motion will be the work of this committee.

Prior to COVID, downtown was in a back slide in many areas with vacancies, and a drop in foot traffic.

The pandemic created new concerns, but for those who were still out, the promenade was a new place for bikes, pedestrians, and open space without cars.

There are many issues the committee will discuss including the size of parklets and patios, design guidelines that fit into the El Pueblo Viejo District, and the number of blocks for the promenade if it remains. Currently the emergency ordinance extends to March of 2022.

The area has also been considered for various redesign ideas, especially in coordination with work on De la Guerra Plaza.

The promenade zone across the board has been a favored location for future economic vitality, events, community gatherings, arts and a destination for both local residents and tourists.

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3-12, and KKFX Fox 11.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today)