Newly renovated Montecito Club has luxury 20-seat theatre

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The newly renovated Montecito Club has a luxury 20-seat theater.

On Saturday, the theater held a number of private screenings.

Local filmmaker Alex Zauner had a chance to privately screen his short film entitled, "Saint of Lost Causes."

Zauner said it is about the decisions we have to make throughout the day.

The main character is a dog walker who can help people find lost pets, and that's not all.

The actors include some familiar faces.

The film was made in Santa Barbara County during the pandemic.

It's in the running to premier at film festivals.