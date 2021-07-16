Santa Barbara County recruiting poll workers as recall election nears

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters office is seeking volunteers to serve as poll workers for the Sept. 14 California Gubernatorial Recall Election.

The Elections Office says it has less time than usual to recruit poll workers.

Joseph Holland, County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor & Registrar of Voters said people should volunteer because, “poll workers are on the frontline of democracy; without them voting does not happen.”

Poll workers who work at a polling place receive a stipend of $180 to $240 for Election Day and to attend training.

Each polling place is led by a Polling Place Supervisor who oversees one or more Precinct Boards. Each Precinct Board is comprised of one Inspector and two Clerks. Each polling place will also need a Traffic Clerk and Ballot Reception Clerk.

To be a poll worker, you must meet the following criteria:

Be a registered voter in the State of California or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States, as specified, and who is otherwise eligible to register to vote, except for their lack of United States citizenship.

Be able to follow written and verbal instruction.

Be available to serve Election Day - September 14 - from approximately 6 a.m. to

9 p.m. or until all of the closing procedures have been completed. Must be available to attend a mandatory training class.

