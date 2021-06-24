Deadline approaching for small businesses to apply for COVID-19 emergency grants

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The deadline to apply for Santa Barbara County’s Emergency Business Assistance program is under a week away.

Some small business owners say they have been struggling to keep their business afloat, despite the state reopening its economy.

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce encourages all small business owners to apply for this grant.

It has been available since May.

This grant is for small businesses impacted by COVID-19, it was launched in partnership between the County and the Santa Barbara Foundation.

The grant amount depends on eligibility.

“I think it is very important for- during this pandemic and as we are moving out of it,” Solvang Chamber of Commerce Tracy Beard. “That every business has the opportunity to apply.”

The deadline to apply is June 30th, click here for more information.