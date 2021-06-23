Santa Barbara City Council makes tweaks to downtown parklets

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some minor changes will be coming to parklets across Santa Barbara so they comply to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic, outdoor seating areas on public streets and sidewalks -- parklets, have been a lifeline for businesses to stay open. But for those with disabilities some of those structures have created another obstacle for them to navigate. Several community members with disabilities spoke at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

"I'm a blind, visually impaired person," Santa Barbara resident Matt Lowe told council members. "And these tables in front of restaurants, I can't tell you how many times I've walked into them, whether it's a sign or a person, a planter, a table. It's very frustrating."

The Santa Barbara City Council has directed restaurants to make sure they are following ADA guidelines for parklets that have been built on sidewalks. No other changes to the parklets will be mandated at this time. The city will not restrict overhead enclosures or the overall "look" of a parklet. Though those types of aesthetic changes are expected to be required in the future.

Many business owners, who are not restaurants, say some parklets with large overhangs or enclosures block their storefronts and have cut down on foot traffic.

The enforcement ADA compliance rules will kick in on July 9.