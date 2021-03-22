Sheriff’s office releases name of woman killed by train in Summerland

Santa Barbara - South County

SUMMERLAND, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a woman who was hit and killed by a train in Summerland last week.

It happened last Wednesday at around 1:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office said 24-year-old Jasmine Jimenez of Santa Barbara was killed when she was hit by a train while walking on the train tracks near Lookout Park.

Jimenez was declared dead at the scene.

Amtrak service was delayed and the affected train eventually terminated service in Santa Barbara.