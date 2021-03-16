Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 5:47 pm

Woman hit and killed by train in Summerland

Pedestrian death along the tracks in Summerland
Nelson Roosendahl
Pedestrian death along the tracks in Summerland
Nelson Roosendahl
Pedestrian death along the tracks in Summerland
Nelson Roosendahl
Pedestrian death along the tracks in Summerland
Nelson Roosendahl
Pedestrian death along the tracks in Summerland
Nelson Roosendahl

SUMMERLAND, Calif. - Firefighters with Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District and Montecito Fire responded to a fatal train crash in Summerland Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:33 p.m. on the tracks running parallel to the west end of Lookout Park.

Crews said the initial call sent them to an area near Fernald Point, however the victim and train were located at the actual scene near Lookout.

Once there, paramedics found a woman in her mid-30's who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by law enforcement. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Pacific Surfliner said Train 763 was stopped around 1:36 p.m. north of Carpinteria due to a "trespasser incident".

The train then ended travel in Santa Barbara at 2:52 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies and AMR also responded to this incident.

Author Profile Photo

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content