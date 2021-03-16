Woman hit and killed by train in Summerland

Santa Barbara - South County

SUMMERLAND, Calif. - Firefighters with Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District and Montecito Fire responded to a fatal train crash in Summerland Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:33 p.m. on the tracks running parallel to the west end of Lookout Park.

Crews said the initial call sent them to an area near Fernald Point, however the victim and train were located at the actual scene near Lookout.

Once there, paramedics found a woman in her mid-30's who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by law enforcement. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Pacific Surfliner said Train 763 was stopped around 1:36 p.m. north of Carpinteria due to a "trespasser incident".

ALERT: Train 763 is stopped north of Carpinteria (CPN) due to a trespasser incident. We will update as more information becomes available. #SurflinerAlert — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) March 16, 2021

The train then ended travel in Santa Barbara at 2:52 p.m.

Update: Due to an earlier trespasser incident, Train 763 will terminate at Santa Barbara (SBA). #SurflinerAlert — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) March 16, 2021

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies and AMR also responded to this incident.