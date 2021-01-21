Drive-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at GVCH booked for those 75 and older

Santa Barbara - South County

GOLETA, Calif. - A sense of relief and perhaps a sore arm for hundreds of people, 75 and older, in the South County.

750 local residents stopped by the Drive-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Thursday outside Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital (GVCH). Each person received a dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

This group is among the first in the Santa Barbara/Goleta area's general population to receive the coveted vaccine.

Public Relations Manager, Maria Zate, said another 750 will do the same Friday.

NewsChannel learned that one third of the trained experts administering the vaccines are retired nurses and doctors who are volunteering their time during the COVID crisis.

Santa Barbara County has more than 32,000 people in the 75 and older age group. However, GVCH was allotted only 1,500 vaccines during the first four days of this particular Vaccine Clinic.

Cottage Health President and CEO, Ron Werft, addressed the shortage and other vaccine-related issues in a message to the community sent out Wednesday.

"Other community partners are reporting the same. There is high demand but very little vaccine at this time. It will take some time for the supply chain and resources to catch up," Werft wrote.

1,025 Pfizer doses were administered last Friday and Saturday to local healthcare workers.

"We will continue to offer clinics and share updates as more vaccine and information becomes available."

Those 75 and older needing to make an appointment for the COVID vaccine are encouraged to sign up at https://www.cottagehealth.org/coronavirus-covid-19/

Cottage Health will offer more clinics when more vaccines are available.