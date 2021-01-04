Small Vessel Safety Act introduced after Conception dive boat fire is now law

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--The Small Passenger Vessel Safety Act became law when the House and Senate voted on Friday to override the President's defense bill veto.

Congressman Salud Carbajal said the bill he introduced with Congressmember Julia Brownley and Senator Dianne Feinstein directs the Coast Guard to implement small passenger vessel safety reforms to prevent another fatal disaster similar to the Conception fire.

It will no longer exempt older boats from newer regulations.

The fire on the Conception operated by Truth Aquatics left 33 passengers and a crew member dead on Labor Day weekend in 2019 . The fire started when the entire crew was asleep.

Boaters walking near the memorial along the Santa Barbara Breakwall applauded the new law.



Charlie Perkins said, "Whatever it takes to get it into law I'm all for it you know it is so hard to get things passed through legislation today so this is really a good sign"



Tim Thompson said, "You go on a boat trip and you think that you are safe, so to know that has been passed is great news."

Many didn't realize it was part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

TowBoat US owner and Captain Paul Amaral was part of the rescue and recovery effort that morning.

"Since then a lot of agencies a lot of people have tried to determine what happened, a lot of lessons have been learned and now with passage the safety act hopefully those lessons will be put into affect and we can prevent this from ever happening again. I applaud our Congressional representatives from putting this bill forward and getting it passed. My hopes are that no one ever experiences anything like this ever again," said Amaral.

We will have reaction from Congressman Carbajal tonight on FOX 11 News at 10 p.m. and NewsChannel 3-12 at 11 p.m.