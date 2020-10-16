Mount Calvary Monastery up for public sale for first time in history

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mount Calvary Monastery, a historic compound with ties to original Chumash settlers and Old Mission Santa Barbara, is up for public sale for the first time ever.

(CREDIT: Eric Foote/Elevated Horizons)

“So right here we sit between the Mission, the Natural History Museum and old Seminary, now Garden Street Academy,” said Ken Switzer, realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “It is a one-of-a-kind property, one-of-a-kind location.”

View from main house (CREDIT/Beth Farnsworth)

(CREDIT/Beth Farnsworth)

The property sits on a nearly five acre parcel off E. Los Olivos Street. There are two large houses, one of which dates back to the late 1880’s. There is also an outdoor chapel, meditation room, and garden settings with expansive panoramic views of the city.

Starting in the early 1950’s, the Angelican Sisters of the Holy Nativity hosted the grounds and homes, known as St. Mary’s Retreat House, as a spiritual retreat and space for congregation. In later years, Mount Calvary Episcopal Benedictine Monks controlled and cared for the property.

Ken Switzer (CREDIT/Beth Farnsworth)

Mediation Room (CREDIT: Beth Farnsworth)

“It's a true large compound, there’s nothing like this anywhere in town that I’m aware of that's ever been for sale,” Switzer said. “It's a very special honor to represent this property. So rare.”

Overlooking Natural History Museum (CREDIT/Beth Farnsworth)

(CREDIT/Beth Farnsworth)

For more information about Mount Calvary Monastery, click the following link: http://santabarbarahistoriccompound.com