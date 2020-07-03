Old Spanish Days celebrates with Fiesta Music, Dance Fridays

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara will be having livestream concert series for the Fiesta Music and Dance Fridays.

The online event will be streaming for free to the public.

Scheduled acts include Area 51, Spencer the Gardner, False Puppet, King Bee and Mezcal Martini.

Old Spanish Days will bring forward local dance acts and history segments in between sets.

This livestream event will happen every Friday in July from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

"I am excited and proud that we are fulfilling our commitment to keeping the Fiesta Spirit alive during this challenging time", said El Presidente Erik Davis. "I'd like to thank the City of Santa Barbara, our dedicated sponsors and community donors for helping us achieve our goal of honoring our rich traditions in a safe way while bringing Fiesta joy to all in this time of uncertainty."

To watch the celebration, click here.