Bars look for ways to serve food to avoid closures

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

When Santa Barbara County's Public Health Officer announced the closure to bars starting Wednesday Dr. Henning Ansorg specified bars that don't serve food.

On Tuesday, some bars were scrambling to find ways to serve food and apply for some kind of emergency catering license.

Patrick Owens said that is what the family owned Old Kings Road is trying to do.

Owens said the bar set up a dining area on State Street and hopes to serve food from Joe's Cafe next door.

We will have more on how this may help some bars stay in business during the order tonight on NewsChannel 3 at 11p.m. and FOX11 News at 10 p.m.