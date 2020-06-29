Cox Charities awards $10,000 to five local high school seniors

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cox Charities has awarded a total of $10,000 in scholarships to five local high school students to help with their college costs.

The awards were given to high school seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to the community, achieved academic success and are pursuing careers in a STEM-related field

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Cox celebrated the five recent high school graduates from Santa Barbara virtually.

“This year has been unprecedented in so many ways for our graduating high school seniors, and we’re excited to bring them some good news during this challenging time,” said Kirsten McLaughlin, Market Vice President for Cox Communications in Santa Barbara. “These 2020 Cox Scholars are so deserving of these scholarships, and Cox and our employees are proud to recognize all of their hard work and accomplishments.”

The 2020 Cox Scholars for the Santa Barbara region are:

Alice Gipe graduated from Santa Barbara High School and will attend the University of California Berkeley in the fall, either an environmental science or conservation and resource studies major. She is interested in pursuing environmental law, consulting, lobbying, research or non-profit work. Alice loves art and is a strong believer that it is essential for learning and growing.

Emilia Kling graduated from Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta and will attend Western Oregon University this fall. She will major in exercise science, with the intent of becoming a nurse. Her inspiration to volunteer is her desire to help people. She volunteers at the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and COAST (bike to school program).

Isabella Macioce graduated from Santa Barbara High School will be attending Darmouth University where she will double major in physics and english with a concentration in creative writing. She volunteered with Just Communities and its subdivision Community Leadership Institute, Kids Club (a local church camp held weekly), and Adelaide Charter School (a bilingual small elementary and her alma mater).

Matthew Pigatti graduated from Dos Pueblos High School and will attend the University of California Davis this fall. He wants to major in engineering and then become a pilot in the Air Force flying jets. He wants to serve his country in the Air Force and his community as well.

Lauren Robinson graduated from Dos Pueblos High School and will attend the University of California Los Angeles in the fall, double majoring in biology and political science. She hopes to pursue a career in either veterinary medicine or law. She has volunteered many times for the Hope School District for their Kindergarten Success Institute and Hope School’s after-school homework club. Lauren has also been volunteering at ASAP cat shelter for about a year.

Cox Charities is the philanthropic arm of Cox Communications and is funded by employee donations, matched by Cox, and overseen by an advisory board consisting of employees who volunteer their time. Statewide, Cox Charities has awarded more than $1.7 million in scholarships to date.

For more information on the Cox Scholars program, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org.