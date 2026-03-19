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San Luis Obispo County

Traffic Accident Causes Power Outage Across Arroyo Grande Thursday

Dave Alley | KEYT
By ,
Published 5:53 pm

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KEYT) – Over 1500 people are without power in Arroyo Grande after a vehicle crash Thursday.

The crash happened in the area of Walnut Street and Farroll Avenue and impacted nearby power lines shared the Grover Beach Police Department.

Drivers and residents were asked to avoid the area.

According to PG&E's Outage Map, 1,598 customers are currently without power and restoration is estimated to at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article when they are received.

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Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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