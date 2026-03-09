Skip to Content
Visalia motorcyclist dies after collision on eastbound State Route 46 Sunday evening

today at 10:22 am
Published 10:36 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 47-year-old motorcyclist from Visalia has died after a collision with a sedan on eastbound State Route 46, east of Paso Robles Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Russell Palomino of Visalia shared the California Highway Patrol-Templeton Area (CHP) in a press release Monday morning.

On March 8, around 9:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to a crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle on eastbound State Route 46, east of Geneseo Road stated the CHP.

According to the CHP, officers determined that Palomino was driving his 2024 Harley Davidson eastbound on State Route 46 at a high rate of speed while a 2019 Toyota Corolla was also eastbound at a speed above 65 miles per hour ahead of the motorcycle.

The front of the motorcycle struck the rear of the sedan and as a result, the sedan lost control and went across oncoming lanes before coming to rest on the westbound shoulder of State Route 46 detailed the CHP.

As a result of the collision, Palomino was ejected from his motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries at the scene noted the CHP.

None of the occupants of the sedan reported injuries at the scene added the CHP.

It is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the fatal collision and the investigation remains ongoing shared the CHP.

