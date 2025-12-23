Firefighters responded to large commercial fire on Bull Canyon Road involving hazardous materials

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews from both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties responded to a large commercial structure fire in the 2700 block of Bull Canyon Road.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire was first reported around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on Bull Canyon Road northeast of Santa Maria and arriving crews found that half of the large structure was already engulfed in flames.

Due to the extent of flames and size of the building, firefighters took a defensive approach to the structure fire and had to rely on water tenders as there are no nearby hydrants detailed the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Inside of the building were large quantities of fertilizer and pesticides and firefighters actively limited their use of water and dug trenches to avoid contamination into nearby creeks explained the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Firefighters from nearby Santa Maria and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside environmental health personnel joined the response and while Bull Canyon may be open to traffic, drivers in the area are asked to drive carefully as multiple response vehicles are lining the roadway noted the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.