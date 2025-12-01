Rachel Hoffman of Atascadero hit and killed while walking in on-ramp crosswalk at San Anselmo

ATASCADERO, Calif. (KEYT) – Rachel Hoffman, 69, of Atascadero was hit and killed Monday while walking eastbound in a crosswalk over the Highway 101 on-ramp at San Anselmo Road.

On Dec. 1, around 10:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to a pedestrian-involved traffic collision at the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at San Anselmo Road stated the California Highway Patrol-Templeton Area (CHP) in a press release Monday.

A preliminary investigation of the scene revealed that a 66-year-old Atascadero man was driving his 2017 Ford F-150 westbound on San Anselmo Road when he turned left onto the on-ramp for southbound Highway 101 detailed the CHP.

At the same time, 69-year-old Atascadero woman Rachel Hoffman was walking eastbound on San Anselmo Road and crossing the crosswalk over the entrance to southbound Highway 101 noted the CHP.

According to the CHP, the driver of the truck turned left onto the on-ramp and hit Hoffman in the crosswalk.

Life-saving attempts were made at the scene, but Hoffman was eventually pronounced dead at the scene shared the CHP.

Alcohol nor drugs are currently considered to have played a role in the fatal collision, but the investigation remains ongoing added the CHP.