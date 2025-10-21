Unidentified driver dies after crashing on State Route 41 Monday evening

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – An unidentified driver died after a single-vehicle collision Monday evening on State Route 41 in northeastern San Luis Obispo County.

On Oct. 20, around 10:38 p.m., a still-unidentified driver was heading southbound in a 2003 PT Cruiser at an unknown speed when they lost control of the vehicle stated a press release Tuesday from the California Highway Patrol - San Luis Obispo Area (CHP).

The vehicle traveled off of the roadway and about 350 feet down an embankment before becoming fully engulfed in flames detailed the CHP.

According to the CHP, the driver sustained fatal injuries as a result and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This fatal incident remains under investigation and anyone with more information is asked to contact Officer K. Villars with the California Highway Patrol - San Luis Obispo Area at 805-594-8700.