Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Unidentified driver dies after crashing on State Route 41 Monday evening

KEYT
By
today at 11:06 am
Published 11:15 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – An unidentified driver died after a single-vehicle collision Monday evening on State Route 41 in northeastern San Luis Obispo County.

On Oct. 20, around 10:38 p.m., a still-unidentified driver was heading southbound in a 2003 PT Cruiser at an unknown speed when they lost control of the vehicle stated a press release Tuesday from the California Highway Patrol - San Luis Obispo Area (CHP).

The vehicle traveled off of the roadway and about 350 feet down an embankment before becoming fully engulfed in flames detailed the CHP.

According to the CHP, the driver sustained fatal injuries as a result and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This fatal incident remains under investigation and anyone with more information is asked to contact Officer K. Villars with the California Highway Patrol - San Luis Obispo Area at 805-594-8700.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
California Highway Patrol - San Luis Obispo Area
fatal car crash
KEYT
PT Cruiser
san luis obispo county
state route 41
unidentified driver

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.