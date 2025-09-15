Three people transported with major injuries after two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 at Exline Road

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Three people were transported with major injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 at the intersection with Exline Road Sunday evening.

On Sep. 14, around 6:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 at Exline Road stated a press release Monday from the California Highway Patrol-Templeton Area (CHP).

An initial investigation revealed that the 55-year-old driver of a 2024 Mercedes Sprinter van was northbound on Highway 101 when he began to turn left at Exline Road shared the CHP.

At the same time, an 81-year-old man driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car with two elderly adult passengers was heading southbound on Highway 101 when the Mercedes turned left directly into the southbound vehicle's path detailed the CHP.

The driver of the Lincoln was unable to avoid the Mercedes and the front of the Lincoln collided with the right side of the Mercedes explained the CHP.

The Mercedes came to rest on the west shoulder of southbound Highway 101 and the solo driver had a minor abrasion from his seatbelt shared the CHP.

The Lincoln Town Car ended up in the roadway near the intersection of Exline Road and Stockdale Road and all three people inside of the vehicle were transported from the scene to Sierra Vista Hospital with major injuries noted the CHP.

According to the CHP, the senior passenger in the backseat of the Lincoln Town Car was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected into the driver's front sear by the collision.

Alcohol nor drugs appear to have been a factor in the crash, but the exact cause remains under investigation shared the CHP.