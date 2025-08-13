One evacuation center now on standby as Gifford Fire crews begin closing southern flank

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. - As the largest and most challenging wildfire in California so far in 2025 moves further northward and fire crews are beginning their closing procedures, emergency shelters are being moved to standby status.

The Pismo Beach facility was open for several days with no one utilizing it, and all supplies are still in place but it's essentially closed for the time being.

Organizers and officials say volunteers have been putting countless hours in at facilities like the one set up at Santa Margarita Community Hall.

While many have only needed temporary assistance and residents who have had to stay overnight remain at a very low number, the presence of these facilities are no less necessary nor appreciated.

As always, the Red Cross remains vigilant and ready to keep these facilities either open or on standby, and to re-open them should conditions change.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On OurMobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for theNews Channel 3-12 Newsletter.