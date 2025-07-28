Local two-year-old hospitalized with major injuries after being hit by truck at Mustang Waterpark Sunday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A two-year-old boy remains at the Intensive Care Unit of Cottage hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Mustang Waterpark on Sunday.

On July 27, around 6:42 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a call for a vehicle versus a child at the Mustang Waterpark at Lopez Lake shared the California Highway Patrol-San Luis Obispo Area (CHP) in a press release Monday.

Preliminary reports indicated that the two-year-old was riding a tricycle when he was hit by a 2022 Ford F350 attempting to exit the parking lot of the waterpark stated the CHP.

According to the CHP, the driver of the truck exited his vehicle when he felt an impact and found the two-year-old boy underneath his vehicle.

San Luis Obispo Park Rangers arrived at the scene and found the child with major injuries, but alert detailed the CHP.

The two-year-old was flown by Mercy Air to Santa Barbara's Cottage Hospital where he remains at the Intensive Care Unit as of Monday morning shared a spokesperson on behalf of the CHP.

Drugs nor alcohol are currently considered a factor in the incident added the CHP.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo Area CHP Office at 805-594-8700.

"This is a heart-breaking tragedy," said San Luis Obispo Commander, Captain Mike Brown. "The California Highway Patrol extends their deepest sympathies to all those affected by this crash. It serves as a sobering reminder of the critical importance of safe and attentive driving. We remain committed to provide the highest level of safety, service and security to the communities we serve."