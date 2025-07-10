Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire at Morro Bay City Hall successfully extinguished Wednesday morning

today at 5:02 pm
Published 5:10 pm

MORRO BAY, Calif. – Firefighters successfully responded to a fire at the Morro Bay City Hall Annex Wednesday morning.

The government building at 535 Harbor Street was unoccupied when the fire was reported around 7:35 a.m Wednesday and there were no injuries related to the response shared the Morro Bay Fire Department in a press release Thursday.

According to the Morro Bay Fire Department, the flames were contained to the room of origin and the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Andrew Gillies

