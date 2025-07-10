Fire at Morro Bay City Hall successfully extinguished Wednesday morning

MORRO BAY, Calif. – Firefighters successfully responded to a fire at the Morro Bay City Hall Annex Wednesday morning.

The government building at 535 Harbor Street was unoccupied when the fire was reported around 7:35 a.m Wednesday and there were no injuries related to the response shared the Morro Bay Fire Department in a press release Thursday.

According to the Morro Bay Fire Department, the flames were contained to the room of origin and the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.