San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews responding to 38-acre fire between Lake Nacimiento and Lake San Antonio Friday

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 12:55 pm
Published 12:59 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters are responding to a 38-acre vegetation fire near the intersection of Interlake Road and Eagle Lane between Lake Nacimiento and Lake San Antonio Friday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, forward progress of the flames was halted around 2:23 p.m. and the fire is about 50 percent contained.

A structure in the area was threatened earlier in the response that was first called in around 12:50 p.m. Friday.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

