Fire crews responding to 38-acre fire between Lake Nacimiento and Lake San Antonio Friday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters are responding to a 38-acre vegetation fire near the intersection of Interlake Road and Eagle Lane between Lake Nacimiento and Lake San Antonio Friday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, forward progress of the flames was halted around 2:23 p.m. and the fire is about 50 percent contained.

A structure in the area was threatened earlier in the response that was first called in around 12:50 p.m. Friday.

Update 3: Forward progress stopped. 50% contained still 38 acres. pic.twitter.com/68Ni1tDYSj — San Luis Obispo County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 13, 2025

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.